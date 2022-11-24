icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Nov, 2022 07:37
HomeWorld News

China sets record for daily Covid-19 cases

Almost 31,500 people were diagnosed with the disease on Wednesday, according to official data
China sets record for daily Covid-19 cases
Health workers guard the entrance of a residential area under lockdown due to Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions in Beijing. ©  AFP / Noel Celis

China on Wednesday registered its highest number of daily coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic almost three years ago, official data has shown.

There were 31,444 new cases of the disease in the country on November 23, of which 3,927 were symptomatic and 27,517 asymptomatic, the National Health Bureau announced on Thursday.

The figures surpassed the previous 24-hour infection record, set on April 13, which amounted to 29,317 cases.

Beijing has been pursuing a strict zero-Covid policy since the first outbreak of the disease in the city of Wuhan in late 2019, with strict lockdowns and widespread testing, meaning the current number of infections is still low compared to many other countries.

The highest ever infection rate was recorded by the US – the nation worst hit by the pandemic – with 1.35 million new cases on a single day in January.

China relaxed some of the rules aimed at tackling the virus earlier in November, easing quarantine requirements for those entering the country and simplifying a system for designating high-risk areas.

READ MORE: China announces first Covid-19 death since May

However, rising caseloads in cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou prompted the authorities to tighten restrictions.

In the capital, people now require a negative PCR test result, less than 48 hours old, to be able to enter shopping malls, hotels, government buildings and other public areas. Schools in Beijing have also moved to online classes, according to the local authorities.

Top stories

RT Features

Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of winter
0:00
27:0
CrossTalk: War of attrition
0:00
25:20
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies