22 Nov, 2022 11:06
UK provides Ukraine with cutting-edge weapons – media

London has reportedly shipped an unknown number of laser-guided Brimstone 2 missiles to Kiev
A Brimstone missile is seen at the Royal Air Force’s Marham airbase on December 2, 2015, Norfolk, UK © AFP / AFP PHOTO/POOL/PHILIP COBURN

The UK has supplied Ukraine with high-precision Brimstone 2 missiles, the British media reported on Monday. Video released by the military showed the delivery of an advanced version of the projectile compared to those already in use with Ukrainian forces.

According to reports, London began shipping earlier versions of the missile to Ukraine about six months ago. While originally designed to be launched from aircraft, these projectiles are typically fired by Ukrainian troops from modified trucks. They are used to destroy enemy tanks and other military vehicles.

Each Brimstone 2 missile reportedly costs approximately £175,000 ($207,110).

It has two modes of operation: it can either hit targets by tracking a laser or select one from a pre-programmed list with the help of radar.

Rishi Sunak visits Kiev, pledges more air defense for Ukraine

The system can scan the battlefield and independently select the most appropriate target while sparing civilian vehicles and military equipment of secondary importance.

During his visit to Kiev at the weekend British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a new military aid package worth £50 million.

Britain has been one of the leading suppliers of weapons to Ukraine since Russia launched its offensive in late February.

Meanwhile, Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, of which the UK is a member, insisted on Monday that the military alliance has to keep up its weapons supplies to Ukraine to ensure that the conflict ends at the negotiating table as soon as possible.

Top Russian officials have repeatedly signaled Moscow’s readiness for talks while claiming that Kiev is setting unrealistic conditions for dialogue.

The Kremlin characterizes the ongoing conflict as nothing short of a “proxy war” against the US and NATO. Moscow also insists that the West is only prolonging the conflict and risking a direct confrontation between Russia and the military bloc by providing Kiev with arms.

