Earthquake triggers tsunami alert for Pacific islands

A 7.0-magnitude quake hit the Solomon Islands

A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake has struck near the Solomon Islands, with the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center saying that hazardous waves are possible for several islands in the region, including Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu.

The quake struck around 2am GMT on Tuesday some 56 kilometers (35 miles) southwest of the capital, Honiara, followed by a 6.0 aftershock roughly 30 minutes later, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a “hazardous tsunami waves” advisory following the jolt, saying waters could reach up to 1 meter above the tide level for the Solomons, and up to 30 centimeters along the coasts of Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu.

The Solomon Islands sit on an earthquake-prone region of the Australian plate. It is one of the most seismically active areas in the world due to constant convergences between the Australian and Pacific tectonic plates, which press against one another and create enormous pressures capable of producing quakes.