Police respond to shooting at gay club
20 Nov, 2022 09:34
Police respond to shooting at gay club

Footage shows a massive emergency response outside Club Q in Colorado Springs, US
Police respond to shooting at gay club

Police are responding to a mass shooting at a gay club in Colorado Springs, the second-most populous city in the US state of Colorado. 

Brian Sherrod, a reporter for KKTV 11 News, said that multiple police vehicles and fire crews have arrived outside Club Q, an LGBTQ-themed establishment.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE

