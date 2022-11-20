Police respond to shooting at gay club
Footage shows a massive emergency response outside Club Q in Colorado Springs, US
Police are responding to a mass shooting at a gay club in Colorado Springs, the second-most populous city in the US state of Colorado.
Brian Sherrod, a reporter for KKTV 11 News, said that multiple police vehicles and fire crews have arrived outside Club Q, an LGBTQ-themed establishment.
how many at this time are injured or even dead. North Academy is blocked from Village Seven to North Carefree. You will have to take an alternate route. I will continue to update as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/SB7ywyaPqA— Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) November 20, 2022
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
You can share this story on social media: