icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police respond to shooting at gay club
20 Nov, 2022 07:27
HomeWorld News

Musk allows Trump back on Twitter

The ex-US president’s ban was lifted after an online vote
Musk allows Trump back on Twitter
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at an event in Palm Beach, Florida, November 18, 2022. ©  AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell

New Twitter owner Elon Musk has reversed former US President Donald Trump’s lifetime ban from the platform on Saturday.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted. He added “Vox populi, vox Dei,” a Latin phrase that means “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO launched a Twitter poll on Friday, asking if Trump’s account should be restored. Out of more than 15 million users who took part, 51.8% voted ‘yes’ and 48.2% voted ‘no’.

Trump posted on Truth Social, the platform he created following his Twitter ban, that he would not return to Twitter.

“Vote now with positivity, but don’t worry, we aren’t going anywhere. Truth Social is special!” he wrote.

Twitter, along with Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, banned Trump shortly after his supporters stormed and briefly overran the Capitol building in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021 in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory. Twitter said at the time that Trump, who claimed the election was stolen from him, was inciting violence with his posts.

READ MORE: Elon Musk reinstates some high-profile Twitter accounts

The news of Trump’s reinstatement on Twitter came days after he formally announced that he would seek re-election in 2024. 

Musk restored several high-profile accounts on Friday, including psychologist and author Jordan Peterson, comedian Kathy Griffin, and satirical website The Babylon Bee. US broadcaster CBS News announced on the same day that it would stop using Twitter, citing “uncertainty” over the platform’s policies under Musk.

Top stories

RT Features

Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Arrogance unmoored? Rob Urie, Author of 'Zen Economics'
0:00
29:33
Abbot Baby Formula Plant
0:00
25:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies