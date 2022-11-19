icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Nov, 2022 13:09
EU country makes arrests after Istanbul bombing

Bulgaria has detained five people suspected of aiding the attackers
EU country makes arrests after Istanbul bombing
Forensic specialists at the site of an explosion in Istanbul, Türkiye, November 13, 2022. © AP Photo / Francisco Seco

Five people have been detained in Bulgaria in connection with the fatal bombing in downtown Istanbul, Siyka Mileva, a spokeswoman for the Bulgarian Prosecutor General’s office, said on Saturday.

According to the broadcaster BNT, three of the detainees are Moldovan nationals, while the other two, a man and a woman, are of “Arab origin.” They were charged with helping the perpetrator of the attack flee Türkiye by offering logistical support and communication.

A bomb went off on a popular tourist street in Türkiye’s largest city on Sunday, killing six people and injuring more than 80.

The Turkish authorities said that the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a Kurdish group listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU, was responsible for the attack. The PKK denied any involvement.

On Friday, a court in Istanbul authorized the jailing of 17 suspects pending trial, including a Syrian woman named Ahlam Albashir, who is accused of planting explosives at the scene.

READ MORE: Türkiye releases footage of Istanbul bombing suspect

Turkish media reported that Istanbul police had detained on Saturday eight more people in connection with the explosion. It was said that two of the suspects had helped Albashir and another alleged perpetrator illegally enter the country.

Top stories

RT Features

Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE

