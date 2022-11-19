icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Nov, 2022 08:16
Biden weaponized government against Americans – congressman

Republican Rep. Chip Roy joined members of his party in demanding the president’s excesses be reined in
FILE PHOTO: United States Representative Chip Roy (Republican of Texas) offers remarks at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, September 22, 2021 © Global Look Press / Rod Lamkey

The US government under President Joe Biden has become an oppressive force against its own people, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) told an audience at the Claremont Institute Center for the American Way of Life on Wednesday. 

The congressman was speaking alongside other prominent party members on a panel titled ‘What Should the Next Republican Congress Do?’, the general consensus of which was that a Republican-controlled House must hold the executive branch to account.

“I think it’s important to know the extent to which this administration … has weaponized the federal government against the American people,” Roy said, stressing that actions spoke louder than words. “It ain’t enough to have some hearings and call some people in and yell at them.” 

Roy reminded the audience how “the Department of Justice was very clearly collaborating with the National School Board Association with the White House to politicize” the outrage of the father of a female student in Loudoun County, Virginia who was raped in the girls’ bathroom by another student who claimed to be transgender.  

“He was being made the poster child for the Department of Justice…to be labeled a domestic terrorist,” the congressman recalled, adding that the administration’s response to that incident was “enough for me to want to burn the place down” before listing other examples of government “tyranny” under Biden.

“It is a [sic] Environmental Protection Agency that puts Joe Robertson, a 77-year-old Navy veteran in jail for 18 months…for building four ponds on his ranch in violation of waters of the United States,” Roy continued. He also brought up Covid-19, calling the government response to the pandemic “one of the biggest travesties that has occurred in the history of Western civilization in this world,” particularly the Pentagon’s decision to fire military service members who refused to take the vaccines. 

Now that Republicans control the House of Representatives, Roy argued, it was up to them to make clear “the extent to which the agencies are now weaponized against the country itself.” 

Republicans, who secured a slim majority in the House during the midterm election this month, said on Thursday they would investigate the business dealings of the Biden family, especially the activities of the president’s son Hunter Biden.  

A group of GOP legislators also requested that Congress audit the financial and military aid to Ukraine, arguing that the mechanism to support Kiev is not transparent.

