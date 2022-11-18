icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Nov, 2022 09:55
Man with ax and sword seeks out NYT’s political section

Police say he surrendered his weapons and was taken to the hospital for evaluation
Man with ax and sword seeks out NYT’s political section
FILE PHOTO. Building of the New York Times newspaper publishing house. ©  Alexandra Schuler / picture alliance via Getty Images

A man showed up at the lobby of the New York Times building in Manhattan carrying an ax and a sword, news outlets have reported, citing the New York Police Department. The incident was resolved without violence.

The 32-year-old went to the Times building, known as the Gray Lady, and said he wanted to see people in the political section of the newspaper, according to law enforcement. Security personnel refused to let him through and called the police. The man handed over his weapons to the guards and waited for emergency personnel, who took him to Roosevelt Hospital for evaluation.

According to the New York Post, the man also had a folding knife and a container of mace. He claimed to be a whistleblower and said some people were after him, a police source told the newspaper. The Post added that the man had no known criminal history.

The NYT said it was grateful to the police for their response and for the fact that the incident was resolved quickly and peacefully.

READ MORE: WATCH shocking knife & sword fight on London bus

In December 2018, CNN evacuated its New York office after someone phoned in and claimed there were multiple bombs planted in the Time Warner Center building in Manhattan. The news network had to switch to taped programming due to the interruption.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE

RT News App

