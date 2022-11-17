Russian Embassy in Warsaw attacked – Moscow

Unidentified people threw flares and Molotov cocktails onto the territory of the mission, the Foreign Ministry has said

Russia’s embassy in Poland was attacked by unknown culprits last week, the Foreign Ministry’s deputy spokesman said on Thursday, adding that Moscow demands that Poland open an investigation into the matter.

Speaking at a regular briefing, Deputy Spokesman Ivan Nechaev revealed that “on the night of November 11 to November 12 unknown individuals attempted to attack our diplomatic mission in Warsaw twice.” According to Nechaev, they threw flares and bottles with flammable liquid over the embassy’s fence.

Meanwhile, the Polish police were just “passively watching” without making any attempt to apprehend the offenders, the official claimed. He said the incident, which took place in the heart of the Polish capital near government buildings, is concerning and shows that Warsaw stands in “flagrant violation” of its obligations regarding the protection of diplomatic missions.

Nechaev urged Warsaw “to ensure the security of Russian diplomatic and consular missions,” and demanded that the authorities investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

After Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in late February, its foreign missions abroad have been repeatedly vandalized. On February 26, the sign plate of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw was sprayed with paint and several windows were shattered. The same month, people protesting at the embassy in Ireland ripped the Russian coat of arms off the building.

On May 9, Sergey Andreev, Russia’s envoy in Poland, was attacked by protesters, who pelted him with red paint as he went to lay flowers at the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw to commemorate the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.