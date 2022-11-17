icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Nov, 2022 10:37
HomeWorld News

Zelensky confirms signals from West on peace talks

The Ukrainian leader says he would agree to negotiations with Russia if they are conducted in a “public format”
Zelensky confirms signals from West on peace talks
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky ©  AFP / Sergei Supinsky

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has acknowledged that Kiev’s foreign backers have been speaking to him about the possibility of peace talks with Moscow.

“I had received signals from state leaders, who said: ‘We think [Russian President Vladimir] Putin wants direct negotiations.’ And I said: ‘We will offer a public format [for the talks] because Russia is waging a public war against Ukraine,’” Zelensky told journalists on Wednesday.

“I’m ready to recommend such a format. I’ll discuss with my colleagues how to do it,” he said, adding that he does not want to have any “backstage contact” with Russia.

Recent reports indicate that Washington has been privately pushing Kiev to drop its uncompromising rejection of the peace process with Moscow. Last week, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, suggested that a Ukrainian military victory might be unachievable and that winter could provide an opportunity to begin talks with Russia.

Zelensky also said he does not believe that the US, which has been among Kiev’s main backers amid the conflict with Moscow, was discussing ways to end the fighting behind Ukraine’s back.

Kiev’s terms for talks ‘unrealistic’ – Moscow
Read more
Kiev’s terms for talks ‘unrealistic’ – Moscow

“We have an agreement that they – the US – don’t discuss Ukraine without us… Is it really the case? We trust our partners,” he said.

The statement follows talks between the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, and CIA Director William Burns, which took place in Türkiye earlier this week. Both the Kremlin and the White House confirmed the meeting, with the US side saying that it was aimed at keeping channels of communication open, and that a Ukrainian settlement was not on the agenda.

Zelensky has been sending mixed messages about the possibility of peace talks with Moscow throughout the conflict, even signing a decree in October that officially made it impossible for him to negotiate with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

In a video address to the G20 on Tuesday, the Ukrainian leader said he was “convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped.” Conflict between Moscow and Kiev should conclude “fairly” and on the basis of the UN Charter, Zelensky insisted, stressing that Ukraine “shouldn’t be offered compromises with its sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence” in exchange for peace. He also claimed that Moscow should not be trusted, warning that Russia could use the cessation of hostilities “to grow its forces and launch a new series of terror and global destabilization.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reacted to the speech by saying that Russia is ready for talks, unlike Ukraine, which puts forward “invariably unrealistic and inadequate” terms for dialogue. According to Lavrov, Zelensky’s address was full of “militant, Russophobic and aggressive rhetoric.” 

READ MORE: Zelensky rules out return to Minsk peace deals

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov also said that the speech by the Ukrainian leader “absolutely confirms” the unwillingness of Kiev to look for a settlement of the conflict through negotiations.

Top stories

RT Features

You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The high cost of food and fertilizers
0:00
23:1
CrossTalk: Europe’s decline
0:00
24:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies