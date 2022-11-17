icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Nov, 2022 05:11
US sanctions Iranian journalists

Washington labeled senior staffers at an Iranian news outlet “interrogator journalists”
US sanctions Iranian journalists
FILE PHOTO: Iranian journalists are seen in the press room of the Iranian Interior Ministry, in Tehran, Iran, June 19, 2021. ©  AFP / Atta Kenare

The United States has slapped sanctions on several top employees at an Iranian state-owned media outlet, claiming they helped to broadcast “forced confessions” from suspects accused of various crimes by local authorities.

The US Treasury Department announced the new penalties on Wednesday, designating six senior figures at the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) corporation, which it deemed “a critical tool in the Iranian government’s mass suppression and censorship campaign against its own people.”

“IRIB has produced and recently broadcast televised interviews of individuals being forced to confess that their relatives were not killed by Iranian authorities during nationwide protests but died due to accidental, unrelated causes,” the department said, alleging the outlet had previously “broadcast hundreds of forced confessions of Iranian, dual national and international detainees.”

Iran hits back at new Western sanctions READ MORE: Iran hits back at new Western sanctions

The sanctions targeted IRIB director Peyman Jebelli – who was directly appointed by Iran’s leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – the agency’s deputy head Mohsen Bormahani, IRIB World Service chief Ahmad Noroozi and Yousef Pouranvari, director of programs and scheduling. 

Reporters Ali Rezvani and Ameneh Sadat Zabihpour were also blacklisted, with the Treasury calling them “interrogator-journalists” who allegedly cooperated with the security forces “in extracting and airing forced confessions in the style of documentaries.”

Under the penalties, all US-based property and assets held by the designated individuals will be frozen, while transactions between Americans and any company or entity owned by the people in question are prohibited. 

Iran has faced a series of mass protests in recent months over the death of a young woman in police custody, who had been accused of wearing an improper head covering. Western powers have accused Tehran of violent crackdowns on the demonstrations and imposed a raft of new sanctions, with Britain and the European Union among the latest to bring additional penalties earlier this week. Iran denounced the European sanctions as “baseless” and “illegal,” and vowed to take “effective countermeasures.”

READ MORE: US attempt to unleash anarchy in Iran has failed – Tehran

Top stories

RT Features

You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE

