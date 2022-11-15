icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Nov, 2022 14:42
German army gets ‘SS’ uniforms

The defense ministry ordered troops to “cut off” the letters associated with the infamous Nazi organization
German army gets ‘SS’ uniforms
FILE PHOTO. ©  Global Look Press / Annette Riedl

The German Defense Ministry was forced into damage-control mode last week after the delivery of uniforms with the initials ‘SS’ on them to thousands of soldiers.

The controversial abbreviation merely stood for the uniform size, identified as ‘S-Short’ by the Bild tabloid, which branded the incident a “mega fail.” Despite the innocent meaning of the SS on the uniforms, the letters were still a no-go for the German Armed Forces, given the strong association with the infamous Nazi “Schutzstaffel” (Protection Squadron) unit.

A paramilitary wing of the Nazis, the SS grew into a major force responsible for state security surveillance and Nazi terror policies, including running concentration and extermination camps, where millions of people perished. It was declared a criminal organization at the post-war Nuremberg trials.

The soldiers who refused the uniforms were instructed to get rid of the letters themselves. According to Bild, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht ordered the troops to either completely “cut off” the labels containing the letters, or just to cut out the part with the size designation.

The minister’s reaction was, however, met with criticism by some MPs, who said Lambrecht should focus on more pressing matters instead of chasing the shadows of the past.

“You have to ask yourself why such incidents only ever happen in the Bundeswehr,” a member of the German Bundestag’s Defense Committee said, calling on the defense minister not to “overdo it” and “finally get down to important tasks, like armaments and modernization.”

Only “a few hundred soldiers” were affected by the incident, a spokesman for the German Armed Forces – the Bundeswehr – told Berliner Zeitung, adding that some manufacturers had failed to comply with the Bundeswehr requirement to use “S-Short” instead of “SS.”

According to Bild, the controversial garments were part of a large procurement ordered by the defense ministry, which included 313,000 “combat clothing sets” as well as hundreds of thousands of helmets and sleeping bags, at a cost of € 2.3 billion ($2.41 billion).

The ministry told the The Times newspaper on Monday that it was aware the incident looks "very strange" to the public and that it is still in contact with the manufacturer to "investigate what happened."

