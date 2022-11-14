Russia dismisses reports of FM Lavrov’s hospitalization

Spokeswoman ridicules US, UK outlets that published rumors about foreign minister

Reports that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had been hospitalized after his arrival at the G20 summit on the Indonesia island of Bali are “top-level fake news,” Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova, who is also in Bali, said that she was reading the news with the foreign minister and we “just couldn’t believe our eyes.”

The FM isn’t in hospital, she insisted, and that the reports were “of course, top-level fake news.”

AP and some other Western outlets reported on Monday that Lavrov was taken to hospital with heart problems shortly after arriving in Bali.