Explosion rocks central Istanbul

The blast occurred on the main pedestrian street in Türkiye’s largest city, multiple casualties have been reported

An explosion occurred on Istanbul’s iconic Istiklal Avenue, a busy pedestrian street in the historic heart of the city, on Sunday. Multiple people were injured in the blast, according to local media reports.

The incident prompted a heavy security response, with police cordoning off the area and multiple ambulances have been reported at the scene.

Footage circulating online, apparently shot moments after the blast, shows multiple people lying motionless in the street amid debris.

⏰ SON DAKİKA! 📌 Taksim’de patlama sesleri 📌Sosyal medya kullancıları tarafından istiklal caddesinde patlama yaşandığı iddia ediliyor pic.twitter.com/xVpeuwwj12 — megaFon (@megafonaseslen) November 13, 2022

Governor of Istanbul Ali Yerlikaya confirmed on Twitter that the explosion had caused deaths and injuries. He did not provide any exact figures, promising to share further information with the public later.

Security forces and emergency services are deployed at Istanbul's Istiklal following a loud explosion. pic.twitter.com/fTm0TlbwKA — Ted Regencia تِد (@tedregencia) November 13, 2022

Taksim'de patlama meydana geldi. Polis ikinci patlama olacağı şüphesiyle alanı boşaltıyor. Patlamada yaşamını yitirenlerin olduğu belirtiliyor. pic.twitter.com/LWyDLGyyYK — Gazete Patika (@PatikaGazete) November 13, 2022

