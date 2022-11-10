icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Nov, 2022 21:28
HomeWorld News

Biden’s call for Musk probe draws jeers

The president’s detractors framed his objection to Saudi involvement in the Twitter deal as peak hypocrisy
Biden’s call for Musk probe draws jeers
©  Getty Images / Samuel Corum

US President Joe Biden has been accused of hypocrisy after suggesting an investigation into foreign involvement in billionaire Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. Representative James Comer (R-Kentucky) told Fox News that the Biden family’s own ties to foreign interests outweighed any of Musk’s overseas connections.

The fact that Joe Biden said that there should be an investigation into Twitter over foreign investment will go down in history as one of the most hypocritical statements ever made by the president of the United States,” Comer said.

To say that [Musk] should be under investigation, but then that Congress should turn a blind eye to his family’s influence peddling with China, with Russia, with Ukraine, and yes, with the Middle East, is amazing.

Activists launch ‘Don’t Run Joe’ campaign against Biden
Read more
Activists launch ‘Don’t Run Joe’ campaign against Biden

Asked on Wednesday whether he thought the world’s richest man was a “national security threat,” Biden responded that he thought Musk’s “cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate.” However, he insisted he was “not suggesting” Musk was actually doing anything inappropriate.

Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin-Talal pledged his $1.89 billion stake in Twitter to Musk’s acquisition earlier this year, alongside the Qatar Investment Fund’s promised $375 million. Musk purchased the company for a total of $44 billion after a protracted legal battle.

While the prince has held a stake in Twitter since 2011, his involvement has only recently concerned Senator Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut), who urged Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to investigate potential Saudi influence on the network, citing the importance of maintaining Twitter as a “neutral platform free of foreign influence.”

Representative Comer seemed confident that Musk would help Republicans advance their own probe into foreign influence peddling by the Biden family by turning over documents regarding Twitter’s censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story, which was scrubbed from the platform in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.

Top stories

RT Features

America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks FEATURE
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks FEATURE
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of energy prices is skyrocketing
0:00
20:0
CrossTalk: Escalation dial
0:00
24:42
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies