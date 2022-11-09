King Charles pelted with eggs (VIDEO)

The protester missed, and shouted about slavery as he was tackled by police

Police in the British city of York arrested a man on Wednesday for throwing eggs at King Charles. The miscreant missed his target, and declared out loud that the UK was built by slaves as he was hauled away by officers.

Charles and the Queen Consort, Camilla, were greeting city officials when at least four eggs splattered around him. The monarch was not hit, and appeared unfazed as he briefly glanced at the incoming projectiles.

The king was ushered away and the protester tackled to the ground by several police officers. He could be heard shouting “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was detained.

WATCH: Here is the moment eggs were thrown at King Charles by a protestor in York as he and the Queen Consort arrived in the city this morning. 🎥 @itvnewspic.twitter.com/b82XQlQPZf — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) November 9, 2022

The moment eggs were thrown at the royal party as King Charles arrived in #york today. Video from Henry TB pic.twitter.com/OuGMpDlJdC — DavidDunninguk (@daviddunninguk) November 9, 2022

While another protester in the crowd held a sign reading “not my king,” spectators were overwhelmingly supportive of Charles, chanting “God save the King” and “shame on you” at the egg-throwing demonstrator.

Britain’s new king went on to take a walking tour of the city, greeting his subjects before unveiling a statue to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

As Elizabeth’s funeral cortege made its way through Edinburgh, a man was arrested for calling Prince Andrew a “sick old man,” referring to the disgraced royal’s relationship with deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.