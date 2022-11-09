icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Senior official in Russian frontline region of Kherson dead
9 Nov, 2022 13:21
HomeWorld News

King Charles pelted with eggs (VIDEO)

The protester missed, and shouted about slavery as he was tackled by police
King Charles pelted with eggs (VIDEO)
King Charles III reacts after an egg was thrown his direction in York, England, November 9, 2022 ©  AP / James Glossop

Police in the British city of York arrested a man on Wednesday for throwing eggs at King Charles. The miscreant missed his target, and declared out loud that the UK was built by slaves as he was hauled away by officers.

Charles and the Queen Consort, Camilla, were greeting city officials when at least four eggs splattered around him. The monarch was not hit, and appeared unfazed as he briefly glanced at the incoming projectiles.

The king was ushered away and the protester tackled to the ground by several police officers. He could be heard shouting “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was detained.

While another protester in the crowd held a sign reading “not my king,” spectators were overwhelmingly supportive of Charles, chanting “God save the King” and “shame on you” at the egg-throwing demonstrator.

Britain’s new king went on to take a walking tour of the city, greeting his subjects before unveiling a statue to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

As Elizabeth’s funeral cortege made its way through Edinburgh, a man was arrested for calling Prince Andrew a “sick old man,” referring to the disgraced royal’s relationship with deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Escalation dial
0:00
24:42
Abortion Debate
0:00
28:55
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies