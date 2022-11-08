icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Nov, 2022 18:08
HomeWorld News

Pelosi reveals what could force her into retirement

The 82-year-old US House Speaker dodged a question by CNN about whether she had decided to retire yet
Pelosi reveals what could force her into retirement
FILE PHOTO: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ©  Global Look Press / Ron Adar

The attack on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, will play a role in her decision on whether to stay in Congress or step down, the politician admitted when pressed by CNN on her retirement plans on Tuesday. However, she also dodged a question about whether she had made the final decision yet.

“My decision would be affected by what happened the last week or two,” she told CNN's Anderson Cooper. Pressed by Cooper as to whether she meant the attack on her husband, Pelosi said “Yes.”

However, she left the question on whether she had made the decision to retire unanswered. The speaker said she was “glad” when Cooper admitted he would not bother to ask if the Democrats losing the majority in the House would prompt her resignation.

Paul Pelosi released from hospital
Read more
Paul Pelosi released from hospital

The interview aired as Americans head to the polls for the midterm elections, with the Republicans projected to win the majority in the House, thus potentially putting an end to Pelosi’s tenure as speaker. The polls have also sparked some speculation about the 82-year-old’s retirement plans.

The CNN interview was Pelosi’s first since the attack on her husband, 82, which took place two weeks ago at the couple’s San Francisco residence. An assailant identified as David DePape, 42, broke into the home looking for her, according to the FBI. The man allegedly planned to take her hostage, but ended up striking her husband with a hammer on his head, hands and arms instead.

Paul Pelosi underwent surgery and was discharged from the hospital on November 4. Nancy Pelosi told CNN on Tuesday that it was “really hard” for her to know she was the real target of the attack but that her husband was “the one who is paying the price.”

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Abortion Debate
0:00
28:55
Gain of pain? Radhika Desai, Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group, University of Manitoba
0:00
30:4
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies