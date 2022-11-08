icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Nov, 2022 13:34
HomeWorld News

US state will count potentially fake ballots

A Wisconsin court has ordered that absentee military ballots be included in the vote count, even after some were proven fraudulent
US state will count potentially fake ballots
Stickers seen at a polling station in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, October 25, 2022 ©  AP / Morry Gash

A judge in the US state of Wisconsin has declined to issue an order delaying the count of absentee military ballots, arguing that this would disenfranchise voters. The decision came after the state’s former elections director deliberately sent three fake ballots to highlight vulnerabilities in the voting system.

Waukesha County Judge Michael Maxwell dropped a lawsuit by state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, a Republican, who requested that more than 1,000 military ballots be sequestered until they could be proven genuine. Maxwell called the idea a “drastic remedy” that could see legitimate voters disenfranchised.

The suit was filed after Brandtjen received three fake military ballots from Kimberly Zapata, formerly the deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission. Zapata told the Washington Post that she ordered the ballots using fake names, in an effort to show how the state’s voting system is open to fraud.

“It’s not conspiracy theories,” she told the newspaper. “But on the other hand, it’s not nothing either.”

Elon Musk makes endorsement for US midterms
Read more
Elon Musk makes endorsement for US midterms

Wisconsin allows members of the military to receive and cast ballots without registering to vote or providing any proof of residence. The state asks non-military voters to provide photo ID at polling stations, although any voter may ask for a mail ballot, in which case only registration is needed. 

Zapata was charged on Friday with felony misconduct and making false statements to obtain absentee ballots. She faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

“I believe someone was trying to point out how easy it is to get military ballots in Wisconsin,” Rep. Brandtjen said in a statement last week. “I think it’s sad that people feel they have to break the law to get the attention of the legislature.”

President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by less than a single percentage point in 2020. While former President Donald Trump accused the Democratic Party of committing fraud, an investigation found no evidence for his claims. 

Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm vote, incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican, holds a single-point lead over Democrat challenger Mandela Barnes. In the race for the governor’s mansion, incumbent Tony Evers, a Democrat, is three points ahead of Republican contender Tim Michels, according to a Civiqs poll.

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Abortion Debate
0:00
28:55
Gain of pain? Radhika Desai, Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group, University of Manitoba
0:00
30:4
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies