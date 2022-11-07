icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Nov, 2022 15:21
HomeWorld News

North Korea explains missile tests

Pyongyang says it was practicing striking key South Korean and US targets
North Korea explains missile tests
A man watches a television screen showing a news broadcast, that flashes a warning alarm after a missile launch at the island of Ulleungdo. ©  KIM Jae-Hwan / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

North Korea’s recent string of missile tests were part of an exercise simulating attacks on South Korean and US targets using a variety of munitions, including nuclear-capable weapons, the country’s military explained, according to state media.

Pyongyang went on to point out that the missile launches were a response to Seoul and Washington’s ‘Vigilant Storm’ joint air drills, which took place between October 31 and November 5. North Korea’s military described these “largest-ever-scale” exercises as an “open provocative act of intentionally aggravating tension in the region” and “a dangerous war drill” specifically targeted against North Korea.

The Korean People’s Army General Staff said that it could not overlook the “aggressive nature” of the exercise and carried out its own show of force.

Between November 2 and November 5, North Korea claims to have deployed some 500 fighter jets, fired hundreds of rounds of artillery shells into the sea and launched several dozen rockets, including short-range tactical ballistic missiles loaded with warheads for “dispersion and underground infiltration,” some of which reportedly landed on an uninhabited island. 

Pyongyang fires more ballistic missiles – Seoul
Read more
Pyongyang fires more ballistic missiles – Seoul

Pyongyang says these drills were meant to simulate an attack on an enemy air base, on hostile aircraft, as well as on a major South Korean city, in order to “smash the continued frenzy of war provocations of the enemy.”

This year’s ‘Vigilant Storm’ drills conducted by the US and South Korea involved some 240 military aircraft and became the largest drills of their kind to date, according to the US Air Force. The joint exercise was initially scheduled to last until November 4, but was extended for an additional day, sparking fierce protest from Pyongyang, which called the decision “an irrevocable and awful mistake.”

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: ‘Blank Check?’
0:00
26:7
Weary & warring? Sergey Karaganov, academic supervisor School of World Economics & Intl Relations, Higher School of Economics
0:00
30:16
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies