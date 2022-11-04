icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Nov, 2022 21:03
HomeWorld News

Climate protesters blamed for patient’s death

A German minister has called for a ‘crackdown’ on activists for disrupting the work of rescue services
Climate protesters blamed for patient’s death
©  Daniel Bockwoldt/picture alliance via Getty Images

German Interior Minister Nancy Fraser has called for a police “crackdown” on climate activists who block roads as part of their protests after a female cyclist died in a traffic accident in Berlin while emergency services were stuck in a traffic jam caused by the protest.

“Blocking escape routes puts lives at risk,” Fraser tweeted on Thursday. “The police have my full support for a crackdown.” 

She added that climate activists who break the law “must be prosecuted quickly and consequently.” 

“When crimes are committed and other people are endangered, then every limit of legitimate protest has been breached,” Fraser said. She was among several top officials who criticized the activists this week. 

The 44-year-old cyclist was run over by a concrete mixer truck on Monday. According to Berlin’s fire department, the woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was trapped under the truck, while the arrival of an emergency vehicle was delayed for several minutes because of a traffic jam caused by climate activists who had glued themselves to a road sign. 

Germans want more diplomacy over Ukraine conflict – survey READ MORE: Germans want more diplomacy over Ukraine conflict – survey

The woman was eventually transported to a hospital, where she died on Thursday evening. According to German media outlets, the police are investigating two members of the climate activist group ‘Last Generation’ in connection to the incident.  

Newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung cited an internal report by the fire brigade on Friday, which stated that the rescue vehicle may have not been needed after all because the rescuers had found another safe way to pull the cyclist from underneath the truck.

Despite the tragedy, ‘Last Generation’ vowed to continue with their protests, including those that disrupt traffic. “At the moment, we don’t know what exactly happened. We only have the information that an emergency vehicle was stuck in a traffic jam. But we don’t know for how long, or what role it played in the rescue,” the group’s spokeswoman, Aimee van Baalen, told news website T-Online on Wednesday.

Top stories

RT Features

The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Change election?
0:00
25:27
CrossTalk: Europe & Russia divided
0:00
24:59
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies