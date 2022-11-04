icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Nov, 2022 02:38
HomeWorld News

US calls Security Council meeting after ICBM launch

Pyongyang has fired a barrage of missiles and artillery shells to protest US-South Korean military drills this week
US calls Security Council meeting after ICBM launch
FILE PHOTO: Members of the UN Security Council meet at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, October 31, 2022. ©  AP / Craig Ruttle

The United States has asked for a meeting at the United Nations Security Council to discuss a series of recent missile launches by North Korea, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) fired over the sea on Thursday morning.

Washington is seeking to meet publicly by Friday, UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told MSNBC, accusing North Korea of violating “multiple” Security Council resolutions prohibiting missile tests.

“We really do need to ramp up our efforts so that the DPRK gets the message that what they are doing is unacceptable. We will be having a Security Council meeting tomorrow to bring this before the entire council,” Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday. “We’re working closely with our Japanese and Republic of Korea colleagues also to ensure that the DPRK does not think that this is something that is acceptable.”

Several other Security Council members have already backed the US request, including France, Britain, Norway, Ireland and Albania, multiple unnamed diplomats told Reuters.

Pentagon reveals stance on ‘strategic assets’ in Korea READ MORE: Pentagon reveals stance on ‘strategic assets’ in Korea

Pyongyang unleashed around 100 artillery shells and at least six missiles into the sea on Wednesday as a show of force to protest ongoing military exercises by the US and South Korea. It followed up that demonstration with an ICBM test on Thursday morning, its first since May, prompting a stern warning from the Pentagon.

“Any nuclear attack against the United States or its allies and partners, including the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, is unacceptable and will result in the end of the Kim [Jong-un] regime,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a meeting with his South Korean counterpart on Thursday.

North Korea has repeatedly condemned joint military drills by Washington and Seoul, deeming them preparations for an attack, and has been particularly vocal about this week’s ‘Vigilant Storm’ aerial exercises. US and South Korean officials have agreed to extend the drills past Friday in response to “recent provocations” by Pyongyang, which denounced the move as an “awful mistake” and an “irresponsible decision.”

Though the Security Council met last month to discuss North Korea’s record number of missile launches this year, the body was divided on how to proceed. Some members, including Russia and China, argued that US-led military exercises were inflaming tensions in the region and provoking reactions from Pyongyang, with Beijing’s deputy envoy urging Washington to take a less hostile approach.

READ MORE: UN passes resolution condemning US

Top stories

RT Features

The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Europe & Russia divided
0:00
24:59
Ending servitude? Philani Mthembu, executive director of the Institute for Global Dialogue
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies