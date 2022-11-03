UK is ‘too deep’ in Ukraine conflict – Moscow

London has been presented with evidence of its role in the attack on the Black Sea fleet, Russia’s ambassador said

Proof of the UK’s alleged involvement in a recent drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet will become public within hours, Russia’s ambassador to London, Andrey Kelin, said on Thursday.

In an interview with Sky News, Kelin claimed that Moscow knows “about the participation of British specialists in training, preparation and execution of plans against the Russian infrastructure and the Russian fleet in Black Sea.”

He also said that the “detailed” information about the attack, the main responsibility for which Moscow lays on Kiev, had been passed to Britain.

When pressed by the reporter to publicly reveal evidence supporting Moscow’s claims, Kelin said that “it will become public pretty soon, perhaps today, perhaps tomorrow.”

“It can bring us to the line of – I would not say ‘no return’, return is always possible... But, anyway, we should avoid escalation, and this is a warning actually that Britain is too deep in this conflict,” Kelin emphasized.

In his opinion, the situation is becoming “more and more dangerous.”

Kelin’s remarks came just a few hours after the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the British Ambassador to Moscow, Deborah Bronnert, over the UK’s supposed link to the attack in Crimea. According to the ministry’s statement, Bronnert was warned that London’s hostile actions “could lead to unpredictable and dangerous consequences.”

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier claimed that British instructors had led the training of the Ukrainian troops who carried out the aerial and seaborne drone attacks on Russian ships at the Sevastopol naval base in Crimea on Saturday. A minesweeper was damaged in the raid. The British Defense Ministry denied the allegations.

The Ukrainian authorities have been reluctant to acknowledge their responsibility for the attack.