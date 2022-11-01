icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Nov, 2022 21:44
HomeWorld News

Musk reveals proposed price tag for Twitter blue tick

Elon Musk said charging for the coveted blue checkmark gives “power to the people”
Musk reveals proposed price tag for Twitter blue tick
© Getty Images / Win McNamee / Staff

The wealthiest person in the world and new Twitter owner, Elon Musk, announced on Tuesday that those who wish to have a blue tick by their Twitter nicknames, should have to pay $8 monthly.

Taking to the social platform which he bought for a whopping $44 billion, Musk said that “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bulls***.”

“Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” the businessman, whose fortune is estimated at around $210 billion, said.

Continuing the series of tweets, Musk added that the new fee will give Twitter “a revenue stream to reward content creators.”

Musk also emphasized that the price might vary in different countries “proportionate to purchasing power parity.”

Besides a blue tick, which indicates a verified account, and is currently free of charge, paying users would have priority in replies and searches, and half as many advertisements, he said. The current version of premium subscription, Twitter Blue, costs $4.99 and offers users an opportunity to view articles from certain publishers without advertising, along with more customization options.

Meanwhile, a price of $8 for a blue tick apparently represents a concession from Musk. On Monday, amid media reports that the fee would be $20, the businessman responded to criticism from horror writer Stephen King.

After King said Twitter should have to pay him to stay on the platform, Musk said the company needs to “pay the bills somehow” and that it “cannot rely entirely on advertisers.” He then suggested $8 instead.

As Twitter has not posted a profit in years, Musk, who now describes himself on the social media platform as “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator,” began making changes to the business immediately after buying it. According to the legal documents, filed with financial regulators on Monday, Musk has already dissolved the company’s entire board of directors.

READ MORE: Elon Musk fires entire Twitter board

Top stories

RT Features

Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ending servitude? Philani Mthembu, executive director of the Institute for Global Dialogue
0:00
29:24
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Critiquing the West
0:00
26:35
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies