icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Nov, 2022 20:10
HomeWorld News

Germany issues ultimatum to Serbia – Reuters

Belgrade will face “consequences” if it partners with Moscow, a German representative told the news agency
Germany issues ultimatum to Serbia – Reuters
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic addresses the nation at a news conference in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2022 ©  AP / Darko Vojinovic

Serbia must decide to align itself with either Russia or the EU, a German official told Reuters on Tuesday. While Berlin has warned Belgrade against looking eastwards, the country’s government remains skeptical of Brussels and the West. 

“The need for a decision is coming to a head in view of geopolitical developments,” the unnamed German representative told reporters. The official was referring specifically to the conflict in Ukraine, which Serbia has refused to sanction Russia over. Moreover, Belgrade and Moscow signed an agreement in September to expand cooperation on matters of foreign policy.

Alignment with Brussels’ stance on global affairs is a precondition to joining the European Union. Serbia has been a candidate for membership since 2009. Should Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic renege on his agreement with Moscow and turn to the EU, Germany will offer its support, the representative revealed to Reuters. 

"Should he decide to go the other way, this will have consequences in reverse,” the official explained.

EU blackmailing Serbia – interior minister
Read more
EU blackmailing Serbia – interior minister

Delegations from five Balkan countries – Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia – as well as the partially recongnized province of Kosovo, will meet in Berlin later this week. 

Last month, Vucic stated that Germany and France have offered to “accelerate” Serbia’s path to EU membership if it recognizes the independence of Kosovo. 

“They think this will settle one of Europe’s internal issues… [but] Serbia will not accept Kosovo’s membership in the UN for both constitutional and other reasons,” the president stressed during a televised address to the nation. 

“The question is not whether we want to join the EU, but whether the EU wants Serbia,” Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin told the Novosti news site in October. “I believe that friendship with Russia is of the greatest importance and that without it we risk the physical disappearance of Serbia,” the official added. 

Top stories

RT Features

Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ending servitude? Philani Mthembu, executive director of the Institute for Global Dialogue
0:00
29:24
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Critiquing the West
0:00
26:35
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies