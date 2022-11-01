More than a dozen wounded in drive-by shooting on Halloween

Three children were among the victims of the attack in Chicago

At least 14 people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago’s Garfield Park neighborhood on Halloween night, police say.

The attack took place at around 9:30pm local time as a crowd gathered at the corner of California Avenue and Polk Street, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown told journalists on Tuesday.

Multiple shots were fired indiscriminately from the vehicle in a matter of seconds, Brown said, adding that one person was hit by a car in the incident.

According to the officer, children of three, 11, and 13 years of age were among the victims. The wounded were rushed to local hospitals in conditions ranging from non-life-threatening to critical. There have so far been no reports of fatalities.

The motives for the shooting, which targeted a popular gathering spot in the area, are currently unknown.

Police are now reviewing CCTV footage of the incident and waiting for the victims to receive treatment so they can be interviewed. According to preliminary data, at least two gunmen were involved in the attack, Brown said.

The authorities have offered a reward of $15,000 for information leading to charges or a conviction in the case.