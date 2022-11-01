icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Nov, 2022 06:57
More than a dozen wounded in drive-by shooting on Halloween

Three children were among the victims of the attack in Chicago
FILE PHOTO: An ambulance leaves a crime scene in Chicago. ©  AFP / Scott Olson

At least 14 people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago’s Garfield Park neighborhood on Halloween night, police say.

The attack took place at around 9:30pm local time as a crowd gathered at the corner of California Avenue and Polk Street, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown told journalists on Tuesday.

Multiple shots were fired indiscriminately from the vehicle in a matter of seconds, Brown said, adding that one person was hit by a car in the incident.

According to the officer, children of three, 11, and 13 years of age were among the victims. The wounded were rushed to local hospitals in conditions ranging from non-life-threatening to critical. There have so far been no reports of fatalities.

The motives for the shooting, which targeted a popular gathering spot in the area, are currently unknown.

Police are now reviewing CCTV footage of the incident and waiting for the victims to receive treatment so they can be interviewed. According to preliminary data, at least two gunmen were involved in the attack, Brown said.

READ MORE: School shooting leaves multiple casualties

The authorities have offered a reward of $15,000 for information leading to charges or a conviction in the case.

