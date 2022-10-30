icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Oct, 2022 20:55
UK immigration facility firebombed (VIDEO)

A man threw three improvised explosive devices at a Dover migrant processing center before reportedly killing himself
© Getty Images / Andrew Matthews - PA Images / Contributor

A migrant procession center in the English port city of Dover on Sunday became a target of an attack with the use of “incendiary devices,” Kent police confirmed. According to the Reuters photographer who was at the scene, the attacker took his own life after throwing the petrol bombs.

“Officers established that two to three incendiary devices had been thrown into a Home Office immigration premises,” Kent police said in an emailed statement to the media.

The law enforcement added that “one minor injury has been reported” and that “the suspect has been identified and located.”

Kent Fire and Rescue Service in a statement on its website said that the “incident involving fire” took place at 11.24 am.

The emergency services arrived on the scene after Reuters’ photographer reported that a man had thrown three petrol bombs from the car window, with one of the devices failing to go off. Then, according to the witness, the attacker drove to a nearby gas station, tied an improvised noose around his neck, attached it to a metal pole, and drove off, killing himself.

Some witnesses claimed that while throwing the bombs, the man was laughing.

Britain to get more immigrants – government READ MORE: Britain to get more immigrants – government

The Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Sunday evening described the incident as “distressing” and said that she is “receiving regular updates on the situation.”

“We must now support those officers as they carry out their investigation,” she said.

Over the last few years, the issue of illegal migration has been one of the most painful for Britain as the number of illegal migrants undertaking the dangerous boat trips from France to the UK via the English Channel continues to grow. On Saturday, almost 1,000 alleged migrants reportedly arrived in the UK – the biggest number since August. 

While since the beginning of this year, almost 40,000 people have reached the UK shores, the British authorities have processed only 4% of last year’s asylum applications. Meanwhile, the asylum seekers’ hotels cost the British taxpayers, who are now struggling with the skyrocketing energy and food prices, £5.6 million per day, and the Home Office believes that the bills will grow even further.

