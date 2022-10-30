icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Oct, 2022 07:04
HomeWorld News

Twin car bombings kill at least 100 in Somalia

The East African country’s president has blamed the attacks on the Al-Shabaab militant group
Twin car bombings kill at least 100 in Somalia
Ambulances at the site of the car bombings in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu. ©  AFP / Hassan Ali Elmi

At least 100 people were killed and 300 wounded in twin car bombings in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Saturday, the East African country’s president has said.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced the figures on Sunday, warning that “the number for both the death and wounded continues to increase.”

The first blast targeted the Education Ministry located near the busy Zobe junction in the capital, with the second bomb going off minutes later as ambulances arrived and people gathered to assist the wounded.

Witnesses said many of the victims were women, and some were children.

The same area was the scene of a major terrorist attack in 2017, when an explosive-laden truck blew up, killing more than 500 people.

Deadly hotel siege in Somalia lifted – official
Read more
Deadly hotel siege in Somalia lifted – official

The president described the fresh bombings as “history,” saying: “it is the same place, and the same innocent people involved.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Mohamud has blamed them on the militant group Al-Shabaab. “This is not right. God willing, they will not be having an ability to do another Zobe incident,” he said.

The twin bombings occurred on the same day that Somalia’s president, prime minister and other senior officials gathered to discuss efforts to tackle violent extremism in the country. When he came to power in May, Mohamud vowed to wage an “all-out war” against jihadists, launching a major offensive against Al-Shabaab.

The al-Qaeda-affiliated group was driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 by African Union forces, but still controls large areas of the countryside and frequently stages bombings and gun attacks in Mogadishu and other parts of the country.

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Free to be chained? Harley Schlanger, vice president of the Schiller Institute
0:00
29:45
CrossTalk: Time to talk?
0:00
24:34
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies