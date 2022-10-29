UN warns of ‘deadliest year’ for Palestinians

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Oct, 2022
The organization’s peace envoy calls on Israelis and Palestinians to recognize “what is at stake” in the conflict
FILE PHOTO: A riot grenade explodes next to Palestinian protesters during a demonstration against settlement expansion in the village of Beit Lid, West Bank, August 26, 2022. © Jaafar Ashtiyeh / AFP

This year will likely see the highest number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, the UN Middle East peace envoy has warned. The death toll is being monitored by the UN's humanitarian agency.

“So far, 2022 is on course to be the deadliest year for the Palestinians in the West Bank since [Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs] began systematically tracking Palestinian fatalities in 2005,” Tor Wennesland said in a briefing to the UN Security Council on Friday.

He added that the “already explosive situation” will only deteriorate unless there is a return to political dialogue.

“I call on the Israeli and Palestinian leadership to recognize what is at stake and to take the necessary steps to restore calm,” Wennesland said.

UN urges ICJ to address Palestine occupation
Read more
UN urges ICJ to address Palestine occupation

Overall, 32 Palestinians including six children have been killed since the start of the year by Israeli security forces during demonstrations, clashes, search-and-arrest raids, attacks and alleged attacks against Israelis, and “other incidents,” Wennesland said. He added that 311 Palestinians, including one woman and eight children, were injured.

The UN official noted that Israeli settlers in the West Bank carried out 106 assaults on Palestinians, injuring 63 people.

During the same period, two Israeli security personnel were killed by Palestinians and 13 injured. In addition, 25 Israeli civilians were injured. Wennesland said the deaths and injuries were inflicted by Palestinians during shooting and car ramming attacks, among other incidents.

He added that Palestinians carried out 115 attacks on Israeli civilians, 100 of which involved stone-throwing.

