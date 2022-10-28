US unveils another round of military aid for Kiev

The Pentagon has announced an additional $275 million in weaponry for Ukraine, including HIMARS rockets

President Joe Biden’s administration is spooling up yet another military aid package for Ukraine, announcing $275 million in additional weaponry to help Kiev fight Russian forces.

The latest round of Ukraine aid is the 24th drawdown of Defense Department “defense articles and services” approved by Biden since August 2021, and will include additional ammunition for US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), the Pentagon confirmed on Friday. Also on the way to Kiev will be: 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds; 2,000 rounds for 155mm Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) systems; more than 1,300 anti-armor systems; 125 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV); four satellite communications antennas; and over 2.75 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

“The United States will continue to stand with more than 50 allies and partners in support of the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and boundless determination,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement. He added that NASAMS air defense systems will be ready for delivery to Ukraine next month, and the administration is working with its allies to enable shipment of their air defense systems to Kiev.

The NASAMS system, which is made by US defense contractor Raytheon Technologies, can fire AIM-120 missiles at short ranges to bring down drones, missiles and aircraft. The US is racing to ramp up deliveries of air defense assets to Ukraine after Russian airstrikes targeted power plants and other critical infrastructure in recent weeks.

“The capabilities we are targeting are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield for Ukraine today,” Blinken said.

The US has committed nearly $18 billion in weapons supplies to Ukraine since Russia’s military offensive against the former Soviet republic began in February. Going back to January 2021, when Biden took office, Washington has provided more than $18.5 billion in weaponry to Kiev.