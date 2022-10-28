icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Oct, 2022 07:24
Seoul denies arming Ukraine

South Korea has only offered humanitarian assistance to Kiev, President Yoon said after Putin’s remarks
Seoul denies arming Ukraine
FILE PHOTO. South Korean soldiers sitting in a K9 Thunder 155mm Self-Propelled Howitzer. ©  DONG-A ILBO / AFP

Seoul has not provided lethal aid to Ukraine, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday following remarks made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said such a move would hurt bilateral relations with South Korea.

“We’ve provided humanitarian and peaceful assistance to Ukraine but never lethal weapons,” the South Korean leader told reporters, as quoted by Yonhap. “It’s a matter of sovereignty, and we are trying to maintain peaceful relations with all countries around the world, including Russia.”

Putin claimed on Thursday that, as far as Russia knew, Seoul “has taken a decision to supply weapons and munitions to Ukraine,” adding that any such decision would “deteriorate our relations.”

“How would the Korean Republic take it, if we renewed cooperation in that area with North Korea? Would you have liked it?” he asked.

North and South Korea trade warning shots

Earlier, Czech media claimed that Washington wanted to procure man-portable anti-aircraft rockets and artillery munitions from South Korea worth some $3 billion with a view to supplying them to Ukraine via the Czech Republic.

Putin’s remarks came during a panel discussion at the Valdai Discussion Club outside Moscow. The Russian leader was responding to questions from a South Korean journalist about tensions between the US and China, and about North Korea’s nuclear arms program.

