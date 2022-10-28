icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Oct, 2022 05:19
HomeWorld News

Japan looking to buy US Tomahawk missiles – media

Tokyo is reportedly seeking the American munitions to boost its “counterattack capability”
Japan looking to buy US Tomahawk missiles – media
FILE PHOTO: A US guided-missile destroyer conducts a Tomahawk cruise missile flight test while underway in the western Pacific Ocean. ©  US Navy / MC 2nd Class Devin M. Langer

The Japanese government is in the final stages of closing a deal to purchase US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles, according to a local media report, which came just days after Tokyo completed a separate multi-million dollar purchase of shorter-range American missiles.

Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper first reported the Tomahawk deal on Friday, citing unnamed government sources who said Washington has “generally accepted the move” and is now “making final adjustments” to the agreement.

Tokyo is now revising its National Security Strategy to put a greater focus on “counterattack capabilities to destroy enemy missile launch bases for the purpose of self-defense,” the paper said, adding that the Tomahawk could serve the purpose.

US vows to protect Asian allies with nuclear weapons READ MORE: US vows to protect Asian allies with nuclear weapons

While the exact weapon model was not specified in the report, some variants are said to have an operational range of more than 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers), according to the missile’s developer, Raytheon, putting them well in range of some areas of China, North Korea and Russia’s Far East. Japanese government sources said they believe launchers on some warships could be modified to accommodate the Tomahawks, which are designed to be fired from naval vessels.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno later told Reuters that he is aware of the Yomiuri report, but declined to offer details, saying only that “The government is considering counterattack capabilities but no specifics have been decided.”

Earlier this month, Tokyo struck a deal to purchase 32 SM-6 Block I missiles from the United States for an estimated cost of $450 million. Also produced by Raytheon, the munitions have a range of just 150 miles (240 km), falling far short of the Tomahawk, and are designed to target air assets, including helicopters, jets, drones and even other incoming missiles. That sale still must be authorized by the US Congress, however.

Top stories

RT Features

Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan FEATURE
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan FEATURE
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Time to talk?
0:00
24:34
CrossTalk: Loose dangerous talk
0:00
27:26
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies