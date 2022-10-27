icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Oct, 2022 15:06
HomeWorld News

New York Post hacked with vulgar headlines (LANGUAGE WARNING)

The newspaper’s website and Twitter account called for the murder and rape of politicians
New York Post hacked with vulgar headlines (LANGUAGE WARNING)
A screenshot showing a false headline published by the New York Post after the newspaper said it was hacked on October 27, 2022 ©  Twitter / @CurtisHouck

The New York Post said on Thursday that it had been “hacked,” after its website and Twitter account published headlines advocating the assassination of Democrat politicians, including US President Joe Biden. The alleged hackers also wrote headlines featuring racism and rape threats.

“The New York Post has been hacked,” the paper tweeted. “We are currently investigating the cause.”

Shortly before the message, a number of bizarre stories began to appear on the Post’s website and Twitter account.

Headlines claimed that New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, a Republican, had called Mayor Eric Adams a “fried chicken eating monkey,” and threatened to rape his rival, incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul.

Fake stories claimed that Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he would “order Border Patrol to start slaughtering illegals,” and that ‘anti-woke’ activist Chris Rufo declared “we must destroy and imprison Union teachers.”

Meanwhile, an unattributed headline simply read “we must assassinate [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] for America,” and an op-ed supposedly written by Post columnist Miranda Devine stated, “We must murder Joe and Hunter Biden.”

A real New York Post story from September about a man who “shoved [an] 8-inch deodorant can up his butt, left it there for 3 weeks” was edited to feature a photo of Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a prominent Republican critic of former President Donald Trump.

The stories under some of the headlines were unrelated, suggesting that those responsible had simply accessed the newspaper’s content management system and edited only the headings. The stories may have been automatically posted to Twitter following the changes.

The offensive headlines were quickly removed from the Post’s website and Twitter feed.

Top stories

RT Features

Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan FEATURE
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan FEATURE
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Loose dangerous talk
0:00
27:26
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies