icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Oct, 2022 05:23
HomeWorld News

Musk reassures Twitter staff over job cuts – media

The billionaire toured Twitter’s main office ahead of an expected deal to buy the platform
Musk reassures Twitter staff over job cuts – media
Elon Musk is seen entering Twitter headquarters carrying a sink through the lobby area, in San Francisco, California, October 26, 2022. ©  AP / Twitter / @elonmusk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has denied reports that he intends to implement sweeping staff cuts at Twitter as he prepares to close a $44 billion agreement to purchase the site, according to a company employee and other sources cited in the media.

After paying a visit to Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday, Musk was reportedly “swarmed by about 40 people” as he ordered coffee at a nearby shop, an unnamed Twitter employee told Insider. Asked about a recent Washington Post report that he planned to fire a whopping 75% of the site’s staff, Musk said he “didn't know where that number came from.”

The entrepreneur took to social media soon after his stop at Twitter’s office, sharing a video of himself carrying what appeared to be a bathroom sink through the building’s main lobby while appending the caption “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”

Hours later, he followed up the visual pun with a more conventional post for a prospective owner, saying he was “Meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today!”

Elon Musk shreds New York Times over profile READ MORE: Elon Musk shreds New York Times over profile

One of the world’s richest men, Musk is expected to close out the deal to buy the platform as soon as Friday, after months of wrangling with Twitter due to a dispute over the number of bots and spam accounts on the site. Twitter had also filed a lawsuit after Musk appeared to backtrack on his initial offer, seeking to force him to complete the purchase. However, the company halted the suit earlier this month on the condition that Musk buy the platform by October 28, with a judge stating that a trial would be initiated against him should he fail to go through with the agreement. 

Having already changed his personal Twitter bio to “Chief Twit,” Musk is expected to formally address company staff for the first time on Friday, according to sources cited by Bloomberg. 

The Washington Post report which alleged that Musk plans a mass-culling of Twitter’s 7,500 workers relied on “corporate documents and interviews with people familiar with the company’s deliberations,” but did not cite any sources on the record. Both Musk and Twitter declined to comment on the report, though the billionaire recently blasted the Post as “hypocrites” following a string of critical articles about him.

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Loose dangerous talk
0:00
27:26
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies