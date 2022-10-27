icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Oct, 2022 02:41
HomeWorld News

CIA head visited Ukraine – CNN

The US spy chief reportedly met with Ukraine’s president and vowed continued “intelligence sharing”
CIA head visited Ukraine – CNN
Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns ©  AP / Brynn Anderson

CIA Director William Burns made an unannounced stop in Ukraine in order to pass intelligence to the country’s military and hold discussions with President Vladimir Zelensky, where he reiterated Washington’s commitments to back Kiev for the long-haul, according to CNN.

The agency head visited the war-torn nation earlier this month, the outlet reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed US official.

“While there, he reinforced the US commitment to provide support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, including continued intelligence sharing,” the official said, offering no other details about the trip.

Burns last visited Ukraine at the beginning of the year, before Russia attacked its neighbor in late February, meeting with officials in Kiev to discuss the then-impending military action.

UK intelligence plotted Crimean Bridge bombing – The Grayzone READ MORE: UK intelligence plotted Crimean Bridge bombing – The Grayzone

Those trips highlight an ongoing intel-sharing relationship between the United States and Ukraine, with Virginia Senator Mark Warner – who heads the Senate’s Intelligence Committee – claiming last month that such cooperation has helped Kiev’s troops make “great gains” on the battlefield. He added that both American and British intelligence officers are “working with the Ukrainians,” and went on to hail the “the strength of our combined military intel.”

The report of Burns’ new trip to Kiev comes amid growing speculation by Western officials that Moscow could deploy a low-yield tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine. Burns, however, has thrown cold water on those predictions, telling CBS in early October that while he takes the risk of nuclear conflict “very seriously,” the “imminent threat of using tactical nuclear weapons” remains low.

Exposure of ‘dirty bomb’ plans caused panic in Kiev – Russia READ MORE: Exposure of ‘dirty bomb’ plans caused panic in Kiev – Russia

While Russian President Vladimir Putin has not openly threatened the use of the bomb, in a recent speech he declared that his country would use all means necessary to defend its people and territory, prompting much conjecture among Western officials and media pundits.

In the meantime, Russian officials, including Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, have been accusing Kiev of preparing a false-flag attack with the use of a ‘dirty bomb’, a device combining conventional explosives with radioactive material. Ukraine has categorically denied Moscow’s claims.

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Loose dangerous talk
0:00
27:26
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies