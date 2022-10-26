icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Oct, 2022 16:25
HomeWorld News

Germany unveils recreational marijuana plan

The substance will be sold in licensed stores and produced locally under the Health Ministry’s proposal
Germany unveils recreational marijuana plan
©  Getty Images / Boris Roessler

Germany has agreed to legalize the possession and supply of small amounts of marijuana in a “licensed and state-controlled framework,” German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach revealed at a press conference on Wednesday.

Under the federal cabinet’s plan, licensed businesses will be allowed to produce cannabis domestically, to be sold in authorized stores and pharmacies. Adults can keep between 20 and 30 grams of the dried plant material – and up to three actual plants – for their own supply.

Young adults under 21 would not be forbidden from buying marijuana entirely, but could be limited to lower-strength products, the health minister suggested, noting that the existing drug policy had failed to “ensure” the protection of young people. 

Germany gets closer to legalizing marijuana – media
Read more
Germany gets closer to legalizing marijuana – media

The trend is in the wrong direction and we also have a flourishing black market, which of course comes with criminality,” Lauterbach observed. The aim is for the legal, taxable market to undermine the black market by offering competitive prices with comparable strength and quality, with the latter regulated by Berlin. However, the government does not plan to set prices itself, and has not decided whether a separate “cannabis tax” on top of sales tax should be applied.

Advertising cannabis will be prohibited, and packaging must be “neutral,” while shops selling the drug must be located away from schools and cannot also sell alcohol or tobacco. Consuming cannabis where it is sold is unlikely to be permitted, though Lauterbach said the government was still looking at that question.

While he did not give a timeline for when Germans will be able to buy cannabis at their local pharmacy, Lauterbach estimated that legalization could take effect by 2024. Approval by the EU’s executive commission is required to move forward, he acknowledged.

If given the green light, he said, the German example “could be a model for Europe,” replacing the existing tangle of often-contradictory and selectively-enforced restrictions. Lauterbach stressed he did not want Germany to follow the example of the Netherlands, where the legal market is not heavily regulated. The government will re-examine the “social effects” of legalization four years on.

Some four million Germans reported using cannabis last year, Lauterbach said, with a quarter of those between 18 and 24 having tried it. Medical cannabis has been legal for sale and use in the country since 2016.

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Loose dangerous talk
0:00
27:26
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies