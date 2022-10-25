icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Oct, 2022 20:53
HomeWorld News

Not enough people vaccinated – Biden

The president got his latest dose on camera, but Americans aren’t enthusiastic about another jab
Not enough people vaccinated – Biden
Joe Biden receives his Covid-19 booster from a member of the White House medical unit during an event at the White House campus in Washington, DC, October 25, 2022 ©  AP / Evan Vucci

US President Joe Biden received his fifth Covid-19 vaccine dose on Tuesday, and urged Americans to do the same. While the president is pushing for a yearly vaccine schedule, less than 10% of the eligible population has gotten the latest omicron-specific shot.

“Get vaccinated,” Biden said at a White House event. “It’s incredibly effective, but the truth is, not enough people are getting it. We’ve got to change that so we all can have a safe and healthy holiday season.”

Biden, who caught a recurring case of Covid-19 earlier this summer despite having received a total of four vaccine doses at the time, then rolled up his sleeve and received his fifth dose – this time of Pfizer’s omicron-specific bivalent booster – on camera.

The president said that the coronavirus vaccine is “just like the flu shot,” and added that “for most Americans, one Covid shot each year will be all that they need.”

Fauci forced to testify on social media censorship
Read more
Fauci forced to testify on social media censorship

However, uptake for the latest round of booster shots has been slow. Fewer than 20 million people have taken the updated formulation, or just 8.5% of the eligible population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 

Meanwhile, the state of Florida has recommended against mRNA booster shots for children under 18 and males under 39, citing the low risk posed by Covid-19 to children and the elevated risk of cardiac arrest in young vaccinated men. Several European countries have issued similar recommendations in recent months, but the CDC still recommends that children as young as five receive bivalent boosters, and has recommended that Covid-19 vaccines be added to children’s routine immunization schedules.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Biden combined an intense public messaging campaign with legal mandates for federal workers and contractors in a bid to up the US’ vaccination rate. While some municipalities also drafted their own mandates, legal challenges followed. In New York City on Tuesday, the Staten Island Supreme Court ordered the city to lift its mandate and rehire all employees fired for non-compliance with full back pay.

According to World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, nearly a third of the world’s population has yet to receive a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Top stories

RT Features

The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Geopolitical shift
0:00
26:25
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies