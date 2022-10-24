icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Oct, 2022 15:50
‘I could drop dead tomorrow,’ Biden says

The US president agreed that concerns about his advanced age are “legitimate,” but insisted he’s as energetic as before
US President Joe Biden ©  Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

US President Joe Biden admitted he could “drop dead tomorrow” while trying to reassure American voters that he still has enough energy to run for office again in 2024. His comments come amid widespread concerns about his allegedly deteriorating health and regular gaffes.

In a clip from an interview with MSNBC released on Sunday, Biden, 79, was asked what he would tell Americans that were not sure whether he should seek re-election because of his advanced age.

“I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age, including mine,” he replied, describing himself as “a great respecter of fate.”

“I could get a disease tomorrow. I could, you know, drop dead tomorrow,” he added.

However, Biden went on to say that the best way to make a judgment about his health is to watch him. “You know, am I slowing up? Do I not have the same pace?” he asked, suggesting that if Americans are uncertain about his abilities, they should support another candidate.

“Right now, knock on wood, I do not want to jinx myself, I am in good health,” he said, adding that he is functioning well both physically and mentally.

Earlier this month, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024. However, in July, the New York Times reported, citing sources, that his age is increasingly becoming an issue for his administration. Officials interviewed by the outlet admitted that the US leader’s “energy level” is not what it once was and that they “quietly watch out” for him.

Their concerns are further underpinned by recurring gaffes on the president’s part. Last week, a video went viral on social media showing Biden apparently looking confused as he struggled to find the exit from the stage at a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

In late September, another incident occurred at a White House event in which the president mistakenly called out for Representative Jackie Walorski, who had died in a car crash in August. In an apparent attempt to control the damage, Biden’s press secretary explained that Walorski was “on his mind” because the president “had already planned to welcome the congresswoman’s family to the White House.”

