24 Oct, 2022 13:25
Latest food attack by eco-activists targets royal waxwork

After recently vandalizing a famous painting with tomato soup, the group has now struck a King Charles III sculpture in London
Latest food attack by eco-activists targets royal waxwork
©  Twitter / @JustStop_Oil

A waxwork of the ruling British monarch was the latest target for food-throwing eco-activists protesting the use of fossil fuels. They previously hit a van Gogh masterpiece, while their comrades from Germany vandalized a Monet.

A pair of protesters from the Just Stop Oil group declared that it is “time for action,” before hitting the statue of King Charles III at Madame Tussauds Museum in the face with a chocolate cake. The group shared footage of the incident on social media on Monday.

According to British media, the stunt took place at around 10:50am London time. The group identified the food-wielding demonstrators as Eilidh McFadden, 20, and Tom Johnson, 29. 

The intention of the protest was to criticize the King for his reported decision not to attend a climate change conference at the request of outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss.

“The demand is simple: just stop new oil and gas. It’s a piece of cake” the activists said.

The British group, which rose to notoriety for their tactics of blocking traffic by having activists glue themselves to roads, made a splash this month by throwing tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh’s iconic ‘Sunflowers’ painting in London’s National Gallery.

Fellow activists from the German group Letzte Generation followed suit last Sunday by going to the Museum Barberini in Potsdam and attacking one of Claude Monet’s ‘Haystacks’ paintings with mashed potatoes.

READ MORE: Eco-vandals target another historic painting

Both are among the eco-activist organizations financed by the Climate Emergency Fund, a foundation launched with money from billionaire Aileen Getty, whose family wealth comes from the petroleum industry. Trevor Neilson, an investor with ties to controversial philanthropists Bill Gates and George Soros, is another co-founder of the institution.

