icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Oct, 2022 13:19
HomeWorld News

Rishi Sunak to become new UK PM

The former treasury chief replaces Liz Truss, who resigned after only six weeks in office
Rishi Sunak to become new UK PM
New UK prime minister Rishi Sunak ©  AFP / Paul Ellis

Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's new prime minister, replacing Liz Truss, the shortest-serving PM in British history. 

Sunak on Monday clinched the race after his main opponent, Penny Mordaunt, failed to receive the backing of 100 Conservative MPs before 2pm BST.

As she withdrew from the contest, Mordaunt issued a statement on Twitter, expressing full support for Sunak and calling upon the Conservatives to rally behind the new PM. “We all owe it to the country, to each other and to Rishi to unite and work together for the good of the nation. There’s much work to be done,” she wrote.

Former UK PM Boris Johnson, who claimed to have enough support for a comeback to 10 Downing Street, announced he was pulling out of the leadership race on Sunday. “This would simply not be the right thing to do,” Johnson said in a statement.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson pulls out from UK Tory leadership race

Truss resigned as prime minister on October 20 after the mini-budget put forward by her cabinet, in an attempt to alleviate soaring inflation and the energy crisis, failed and sent the markets into turmoil. She spent only six weeks in office, becoming the shortest-serving PM in the nation’s history.

Sunak, a 42-year-old of Indian descent, was Truss’ rival in the race to replace Johnson but did not succeed the first time around. He previously held the positions of chief secretary to the treasury and chancellor of the exchequer.

Johnson, who served as prime minister from 2019 to 2022, was forced to step down in early September, following a series of scandals and a wave of resignations in his cabinet.

Top stories

RT Features

Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Geopolitical shift
0:00
26:25
Heading South? Sanjaya Baru, distinguished fellow at the United Service Institution of India
0:00
29:30
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies