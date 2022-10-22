icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Oct, 2022 20:35
HomeWorld News

Hollywood actor asks Britain not to extradite Julian Assange

John Malkovich said he doesn’t believe a trial in the US of the WikiLeaks founder would be fair
Hollywood actor asks Britain not to extradite Julian Assange
John Malkovich, August, 2022 © Getty Images / Europa Press News / Contributor

Oscar-nominated American actor John Malkovich has called on the UK government to “revisit” its decision to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States. In a self-recorded video address, published by WikiLeaks on Friday, Malkovich revealed that he doesn’t expect a fair hearing of Assange’s case in the US, where the journalist faces up to 175 years in prison over publication of classified materials.

“In the case of Julian Assange I very much hope the UK government might rethink their position about extraditing him to America because I don’t in any way believe that he can have a fair trial there,” Malkovic said.

He emphasized that if Western governments “were more honest and more forthcoming about their actions and their activities,” journalists like Assange would probably not be needed. However, in the actor’s opinion, this is not the case and governments are not honest “about many, many things.”

“And for me it’s quite critical to know what is done in my name and that’s why I would urge the UK government to revisit that decision,” the star of ‘Being John Malkovich’ said.

By voicing his support for Assange, Malkovich has joined several other celebrities, including Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters, actress Pamela Anderson and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

‘Disgusting joke’ & mockery of the law: Julian Assange has ZERO chance of fair trial if extradited to US, Roger Waters tells RT READ MORE: ‘Disgusting joke’ & mockery of the law: Julian Assange has ZERO chance of fair trial if extradited to US, Roger Waters tells RT

Assange has been a target for the US since 2010, when WikiLeaks released a trove of classified documents that depicted alleged war crimes committed by US forces in Iraq and Afghanistan. He has since been accused of conspiring to hack Pentagon computers and is charged under America’s Espionage Act.

A British court initially refused to surrender Assange to the US, citing fears that he would be subjected to inhumane treatment. Later, however, Washington managed to convince the British judges that the journalist’s rights would be respected. In June, then-Home Secretary Priti Patel approved Assange’s extradition. He has appealed the decision.

Top stories

RT Features

An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame FEATURE
Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia
Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame FEATURE
Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia
Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Ukraine failing
0:00
24:31
CrossTalk: Rising Global South
0:00
25:6
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies