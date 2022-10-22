icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Oct, 2022 08:01
Elite US unit ready to fight in Ukraine if conflict ‘escalates’ – CBS

America’s 101st Airborne Division, deployed close to the Ukrainian border, would step in if NATO were attacked, its commanders said
Elite US unit ready to fight in Ukraine if conflict ‘escalates’ – CBS
US Army personnel from 101st Airborne Division attend a demonstration drill at Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase on July 30, 2022. ©  Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP

The US Army 101st Airborne Division would not hesitate to enter Ukraine should a conflict break out between Russia and NATO, CBS News reported on Friday citing the elite unit’s military commanders. The division is currently conducting war games in Romania, close to the NATO country’s border with Ukraine.

The division’s commanders told CBS that they would be prepared to cross into Ukraine if the fighting escalates – without elaborating what that would entail – or if NATO were to come under attack. They highlighted that their current deployment in Europe, for the first time since WWII, is done “to defend NATO territory.”

"We're ready to defend every inch of NATO soil”, Brigadier General John Lubas, the division's Deputy Commander, told the news network.

In Romania, the 101st Airborne Division is holding joint live-fire ground and air assault exercises. According to Colonel Edwin Matthaidess, Commander of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, his division is the closest US unit to the fighting in Ukraine. He noted that the US troops, have been “closely watching” the Russian military while “building objectives to practice against” and organizing the drills to “replicate exactly what's going on" in Ukraine.

"It keeps us on our toes," he added.

Russia reveals details of rare contact with US military chief
Read more
Russia reveals details of rare contact with US military chief

In total, about 4,700 American soldiers from the 101st Airborne's base in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, have been sent to Europe.

NATO has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the conflict and will not send its troops into Ukraine. In late June, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the alliance would significantly increase the number of its forces on high alert from 40,000 to over 300,000.

Since the start of Russia’s military offensive on February 24, Ukraine has received substantial military aid from NATO countries, with billions of dollars’ worth of weaponry pouring into the country – something Moscow has repeatedly criticized.

The 101st Airborne Division, also known as the "Screaming Eagles," has a distinguished military history. It took part in the airborne operations during the D-Day landings in Normandy in 1944 and in the Battle of the Bulge, where it fought in a complete encirclement. The unit was also involved in the Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

