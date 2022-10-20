icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Oct, 2022 17:59
HomeWorld News

RFK Jr’s son returns from secret stint in Ukraine

The scion of the Kennedy political dynasty published an Instagram post about his time in Kiev’s International Legion
RFK Jr’s son returns from secret stint in Ukraine
Kennedy in 2019 ©  AFP / John Parra

Conor Kennedy has returned from a secret trip abroad to join the Ukrainian International Legion, the scion of the Kennedy political dynasty revealed in an Instagram post. The 28-year-old son of lawyer and medical freedom activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed he had been “deeply moved” to join upon seeing news from the front, adding that he enlisted anonymously and only told one person the details of his journey.

I didn’t want my family or friends to worry, and I didn’t want to be treated differently there,” Kennedy explained, acknowledging that he had “no prior military experience and wasn’t a great shot.” Implying he had impressed his superiors with his ability to “carry heavy things” and quick learning, as well as his being “willing to die there,” he said he had been sent to the northeastern front. 

The grandson of assassinated US attorney general and senator Bobby Kennedy did not serve in the foreign legion for long, according to his post, though said he “liked being a soldier, more than [he] had expected.” 

He did not share when he had traveled to Ukraine or when he had returned, merely stating that his “friends” – legionnaires of “different countries, backgrounds, ideologies” ​​– would know why he had returned to the US. 

Describing the conflict as a “revolution,” Kennedy predicted the “war will shape the fate of democracy in this century,” hinting “there’s more to say about its politics and the role of western governments there.”

Before enlisting in the Ukrainian International Legion, Kennedy was primarily known for dating singer Taylor Swift, who allegedly wrote a song about him. A law school student, he has volunteered with his father on environmental projects, even getting arrested with him during a protest outside the White House. 

READ MORE: Russia alleges NATO’s ‘quiet’ role in recruiting foreign fighters

While the Ukrainian International Legion initially opened its doors to all comers, it changed its admission criteria in April, specifying that only those with former military experience would be welcome. Those with no combat experience, its spokesman said at the time, were “more of a burden than being any help.

Top stories

RT Features

Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia
Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia FEATURE
Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change?
Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change? FEATURE
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia
Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia FEATURE
Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change?
Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change? FEATURE
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Rising Global South
0:00
25:6
Fear to live? Dmitry Trenin, research professor at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow
0:00
28:54
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies