icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Oct, 2022 18:46
HomeWorld News

President fires his foreign minister over Russia vote – media

Madagascar’s leader has sacked his top diplomat, reportedly for the UN vote condemning Moscow over its Ukraine accessions
President fires his foreign minister over Russia vote – media
Richard Randriamandrato, then foreign minister of Madagascar, is shown signing a book of condolences last month in London over the death of Queen Elizabeth II. © Getty Images / Jonathan Hordle

Madagascar’s President Andriy Rajoelina has fired his foreign minister, Richard Randriamandrato, for a vote against Russia at the UN, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing two unidentified officials.

The country voted along with 142 other nations to condemn Moscow for the “illegal annexation” of former Ukrainian regions during a vote at the UN General Assembly last week. Madagascar had previously abstained from voting on UN resolutions related to the Ukraine crisis as Rajoelina chose to maintain neutrality and non-alignment on the conflict.

The latest resolution denied recognition of the September public referendums in which the residents of four formerly eastern Ukrainian regions – Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye – all voted overwhelmingly to join Russia. Last week’s UN vote came after the General Assembly refused a request by Russia to use secret ballots amid pressure from the US and its allies to join them in rebuking Moscow.

UN votes on Ukraine's ‘territorial integrity’
Read more
UN votes on Ukraine's ‘territorial integrity’

Like many other African nations, Madagascar has resisted Western pressure to take sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. More than half of the 35 countries that abstained from last week’s General Assembly vote were African. Russia was joined by Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Nicaragua in voting against the resolution.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been among the most vocal critics of Washington’s pressure tactics. During a visit to the White House last month, he urged US officials not to “punish” African nations by coercing them to sever relations with Russia. “We should not be told by anyone who we can associate with,” said Ramaphosa, who claimed earlier this year that the Ukraine crisis could have been avoided if NATO had heeded warnings against its eastward expansion.

Madagascar has had diplomatic relations with Moscow since 1972. The country reached an agreement to strengthen its defense ties with Russia in March, one month after Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine began. The deal includes arms sales, military training, equipment maintenance and co-development of defense products.

READ MORE: African leader tells US not to ‘punish’ continent

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change?
Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change? FEATURE
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change?
Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change? FEATURE
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Rising Global South
0:00
25:6
Fear to live? Dmitry Trenin, research professor at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow
0:00
28:54
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies