Massive mosque collapses in flames (VIDEOS)

The building’s dome caught fire during renovation works

The Jakarta Islamic Center mosque in Indonesia caught fire during renovation works on Wednesday. Dramatic footage captured the moment the building’s dome collapsed.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze shortly after 3pm local time, with at least ten fire engines being dispatched to the scene, CNN Indonesia reported. The cause of the fire is thus far unknown, although the Islamic Center was undergoing renovations at the time.

Video footage showed flames and smoke spewing from the mosque’s dome immediately before its collapse.

Innalillahi Detik Detik Kubah Islamic Center Roboh Karena Kebakaran Tadi Sore Di Jakarta UtaraBreaking News Kanjuruhan pic.twitter.com/X2nyM8Tdy7 — Jaga Omongan (@_hamhom) October 19, 2022

Report 🔥: The dome of the Grand Mosque of the Islamic Center in #Indonesia#Jakarta collapsed due to fire pic.twitter.com/AVxeMYV0su — OsintTv📺 (@OsintTv) October 19, 2022

Nobody was injured in the fire or the subsequent collapse, the Jakarta Globe reported. The newspaper added that police investigating the origin of the fire interrogated four contractors working on the building.

The mosque is just one building in the Jakarta Islamic Center complex, which also houses educational, commercial, and research facilities. The mosque’s dome last caught fire during renovations almost exactly 20 years ago, with the blaze in October 2002 taking five hours to extinguish.



