icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Oct, 2022 16:08
HomeWorld News

Massive mosque collapses in flames (VIDEOS)

The building’s dome caught fire during renovation works
Massive mosque collapses in flames (VIDEOS)
Firefighters spray water on the smouldering remains of the collapsed dome of the Islamic Centre mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 19, 2022 ©  AFP / Ahmad Tri Hawaari

The Jakarta Islamic Center mosque in Indonesia caught fire during renovation works on Wednesday. Dramatic footage captured the moment the building’s dome collapsed.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze shortly after 3pm local time, with at least ten fire engines being dispatched to the scene, CNN Indonesia reported. The cause of the fire is thus far unknown, although the Islamic Center was undergoing renovations at the time.

Video footage showed flames and smoke spewing from the mosque’s dome immediately before its collapse.

Nobody was injured in the fire or the subsequent collapse, the Jakarta Globe reported. The newspaper added that police investigating the origin of the fire interrogated four contractors working on the building.

The mosque is just one building in the Jakarta Islamic Center complex, which also houses educational, commercial, and research facilities. The mosque’s dome last caught fire during renovations almost exactly 20 years ago, with the blaze in October 2002 taking five hours to extinguish.


Top stories

RT Features

On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Rising Global South
0:00
25:6
Fear to live? Dmitry Trenin, research professor at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow
0:00
28:54
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies