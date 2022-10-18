icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Oct, 2022 08:05
HomeWorld News

Blinken explains goal of US dominance

If Washington does not set the rules for the world, someone else will, the secretary of state said
Blinken explains goal of US dominance
FILE PHOTO. Antony Blinken during his official visit to Peru ©  Carlos Garcia Granthon/Fotoholica Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The US must be the nation that sets global rules to make sure that American interests and values are supported, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

Speaking to the press at Stanford University in California on Monday, the top US diplomat explained how technology was the key to political power, impacting the economy and the military.

Americans “have to be the ones who are at the table who are helping to shape the rules, the norms, the standards by which technology is used,” he said.

“If we’re not, if the United States isn’t there, then someone else will be, and these rules are going to get shaped in ways that don’t reflect our values and don’t reflect our interests,” Blinken explained.

The other option is that there is nobody setting the rules, and “we’re going to have chaos before we have a world that’s actually organized to try to take advantage of all of the progress that we’re making.”

What is this ‘rules-based international order’ that Western elites keep talking about?
Read more
What is this ‘rules-based international order’ that Western elites keep talking about?

The administration of US President Joe Biden has repeatedly argued that core American interests require it to impose and defend what it terms a “rules-based order” on the world.

Critics of Washington, such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, say the expression describes American hegemony, under which Washington can make or break any rules as it pleases.

The Russian leader has addressed the US-centric order on many occasions, including during a keynote speech in late September, after he signed treaties with four former Ukrainian regions, which paved the way towards integrating them with Russia.

According to Putin, Washington protects its “neocolonialist” position because it allows the US to extract a “hegemon’s rent” from the entire world, to plunder it thanks to “the domination of the dollar and technology.”

READ MORE: Russia reacts to Azov neo-Nazi’s platform at prestigious US university

The US government seeks to undermine any alternative centers of power, be they sovereign nations like Russia and China or international organizations like the UN, Putin added. He predicted that the fall of US hegemony would inevitably happen.

Top stories

RT Features

On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Fear to live? Dmitry Trenin, research professor at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow
0:00
28:54
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Zelensky whines
0:00
26:13
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies