icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Oct, 2022 21:22
HomeWorld News

EU nation’s Facebook likens sanctions to bomb

The Hungarian government posted the anti-sanctions message after polling citizens on their views
EU nation’s Facebook likens sanctions to bomb
©  Facebook / Government of Hungary

Hungary has issued a condemnation of EU sanctions against Russia, posting an image on its official government Facebook page likening the economic measures to a bomb and warning that Brussels’ financial warfare against Moscow will “destroy” Budapest.

The graphic, which features a warhead emblazoned with the Hungarian word for “sanctions” and the message “Brussels sanctions will destroy us,” was added on Saturday to accompany the government’s latest national consultation survey, which asked citizens whether they agreed with Budapest’s stated opposition to EU sanctions on Russia.

The image quickly attracted a torrent of commentary, much of it hostile. Many pointed out that despite PM Viktor Orban’s condemnations, his government had actually voted to approve the sanctions, as had all EU members. Others merely criticized the imagery as tasteless, noting that Ukrainians just one country over were dodging actual bombs while Orban complained.

Hungary defends ties with Russia
Read more
Hungary defends ties with Russia

Orban has argued the sanctions on Russia are having a more devastating effect on Europe by driving up energy prices and destabilizing the market. His government has strenuously lobbied for exceptions to the restrictions and managed to avoid the latest sanction package’s price cap, imposed on seaborne Russian energy supplies, because it receives gas via pipeline.

One survey asked the respondents if they agreed with potential sanctions imposed by “Brussels leaders” that would “put at risk household heating and the European economy’s ability to operate.” Another blamed sanctions for soaring food prices and “increasing the risk of starvation in developing countries,” which in turn “leads to increasing migration pressure” on Europe. 

Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto earlier this month defended maintaining ties with Moscow, pointing out that someone had to keep Hungarians warm during the winter. The Central European nation receives a whopping 80% of its gas from Russia, more than most other EU countries, receiving its supply via the TurkStream pipeline, which also serves Serbia. Szijjarto has warned the gas shortage facing Europe this winter will extend beyond 2024, calling it “the first global energy crisis in history.

Top stories

RT Features

On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Over and done with? Binoy Kampmark, Senior Lecturer, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies at RMIT University
0:00
29:29
CrossTalk: NATO’s war
0:00
24:40
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies