icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Oct, 2022 01:55
HomeWorld News

Indian nuclear sub test-fires missile

The military called INS Arihant the “key element of India’s nuclear deterrence capability”
Indian nuclear sub test-fires missile
FILE PHOTO: K-15 Sagarika SLBM test launch ©  India's Ministry of Defence / Press Information Bureau

The Indian Navy has carried out a successful test of a Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM), fired on Friday by INS Arihant, the country’s first domestically built nuclear-powered sub.

The missile “impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with very high accuracy,” according to the Defense Ministry’s statement. The military officials did not provide details about the type of missile, but said that “all operational and technological parameters of the weapon system have been validated.”

INS Arihant (‘Foeslayer’) is the first of the five planned indigenously built nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBN), designed and constructed under the Indian Navy's secretive Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) project.

After its operational deployment in 2018, the sub was reportedly initially armed with 12 nuclear capable K-15 ‘Sagarika’ ballistic missiles, that can deliver a 1,000kg payload to a maximum range of around 750 kilometers.

‘Credible deterrence’: How India’s new ballistic missile sub changes regional power balance READ MORE: ‘Credible deterrence’: How India’s new ballistic missile sub changes regional power balance

In the meantime, the Defence Research and Development Organisation of India, has been developing a more powerful K-4 missile, with a range of some 3,500km. The Arihant-class submarines will be able to carry four K-4 missiles.

“A robust, survivable and assured retaliatory capability is in keeping with India’s policy to have ‘Credible Minimum Deterrence‘ that underpins its ‘No First Use’ commitment,” the military added, touting the INS Arihant as a “key element of India’s nuclear deterrence capability.”

Top stories

RT Features

China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s war
0:00
24:40
CrossTalk: On offense
0:00
24:55
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies