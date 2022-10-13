icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Oct, 2022
Halloween parade axed over ‘inclusivity’ concerns

The annual event was canceled partly because “families that do not celebrate Halloween” might not feel included
A Pennsylvania school district has sparked angry backlash from parents after calling off its annual Halloween parade for elementary students, with officials citing safety and “inclusivity” concerns.

The Lower Merion School District informed parents of the decision in a letter on October 7. The move covers all six elementary schools in the district.

In an email to Fox News Digital, Amy Buckman, director of school and community relations, confirmed the decision, saying there were “concerns for the safety and security of students parading outside among a crowd of unscreened adults.”

“Another is the lack of inclusivity of students whose families do not celebrate Halloween for religious or cultural reasons,” Buckman wrote. Schools will still be hosting “fun fall activities” in the classroom, she added.

The district had been holding the parades for more than 50 years, according to local channel 6ABC Action News.

Despite the parade getting the axe, parents were told their children could still come to school in costumes if they wanted to. If they do dress up, children should “dress in a way that reflects something unique about them, their interests, culture or personality,” Buckman said. The costumes should also not include any weapons and should allow the child to move freely, according to the guidance.

One irate parent of a second-grade student told Fox she disagrees with the approach, arguing that the schools should be celebrating “all cultures, all religions and all views” with children.

“We are lucky to live in a diverse area, and we should embrace that and expose our kids to as much as possible,” she said. Another parent of a former student called the move a hypocritical “virtue signal.”

