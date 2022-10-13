icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kremlin says saboteurs targeting pipeline to Türkiye captured
13 Oct, 2022 11:36
HomeWorld News

Baltic state subjecting refugees to ‘torture’ – Amnesty International

Latvian “commandos” abused non-white asylum seekers before welcoming Ukrainians, the human rights group said
Baltic state subjecting refugees to ‘torture’ – Amnesty International
FILE PHOTO. "Stop - state border" is written in three languages on the border between Latvia and Belarus. ©  Alexander Welscher / picture alliance via Getty Images

Latvia has been using masked ‘commandos’ to abuse numerous asylum seekers, including through criminal acts like torture, international human rights watchdog Amnesty International has claimed.

The group released a damning report on Thursday, detailing Riga’s response to a refugee crisis on its border with Belarus that erupted last year. Latvia and two other EU member states, Poland and Lithuania, “continue to commit grave abuses under the pretext of being under a ‘hybrid attack’ from Belarus,” said Eve Geddie, director of Amnesty’s European Institutions Office.

Riga imposed a state of emergency in the border regions in August 2021, as dozens of would-be asylum seekers, originally from the Middle East, started arriving from Belarus last summer.

The authors of the document considered that the measure “was neither necessary nor proportionate as required under EU, regional and international law,” and allowed the Latvian authorities to effectively deny people their right to seek refuge. Investigators recorded a “catalog of human rights violations” that it found “long and shocking.”

Poland ‘illegally’ refused entry to asylum seekers at border with Belarus, stranding them without food, water & shelter – Amnesty
Read more
Poland ‘illegally’ refused entry to asylum seekers at border with Belarus, stranding them without food, water & shelter – Amnesty

Instead of receiving protection from the Latvian government, many individuals faced arbitrary detentions that sometimes amounted to forced disappearance, the group alleged. The victims were held incommunicado at secret locations and subjected to coercion, abuse and even torture, according to the report.

Most of the violence was committed by masked armed men, whom the rights monitor dubbed “commandos,” stressing that they had “served as agents of the Latvian state.” They supposedly used force to discipline unruly detainees, but Amnesty believes it was part of intimidation tactics meant to pressure refugees into returning to Belarus “voluntarily.”

In some cases, the enforcers practiced “gratuitous, cruel use of electroshock devices on various parts of their bodies, including genitals,” the document said.

Many of the refugees were kept for months in tent camps in Latvian forests. While the government described those places as “humanitarian” outposts, the living conditions there were abysmal, according to Amnesty. People only had holes in the ground for toilets and no showers, the group noted.

READ MORE: Baltic state accused of racially profiling asylum seekers

Latvian border guards also confiscated documents and mobile phones from the detainees, preventing them from learning their locations or keeping in touch with their families.

The watchdog noted the stark difference in the treatment of people at the Belarus border to the welcome received by thousands of refugees from Ukraine, who were provided with food and shelter in the Latvian capital and allowed to move on to other EU nations. Riga has shown a “fundamentally racist and discriminatory approach to non-white refugees and migrants” coming from Belarus, the report concluded.

Top stories

RT Features

A third Palestinian intifada: With political leaders becoming increasingly unpopular, a new armed uprising takes hold
A third Palestinian intifada: With political leaders becoming increasingly unpopular, a new armed uprising takes hold FEATURE
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A third Palestinian intifada: With political leaders becoming increasingly unpopular, a new armed uprising takes hold
A third Palestinian intifada: With political leaders becoming increasingly unpopular, a new armed uprising takes hold FEATURE
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: On offense
0:00
24:55
Striking escalation? Daniel Kovalik, adjunct professor of intl. human rights, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies