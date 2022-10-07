icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Oct, 2022 20:22
HomeWorld News

Irish politicians are ‘loving’ the Ukraine war – MEP

American leaders are “making idiots of” Europe over Ukraine, Irish MEP Mick Wallace argued
Irish politicians are ‘loving’ the Ukraine war – MEP
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky (R) shakes hands with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin (L) after a press conference in Kiev, Ukraine, July 6, 2022 ©  AFP / Sergei Supinsky

Ireland’s leaders are “promoting and loving” the “US-NATO proxy war” in Ukraine, while the European Union does nothing to bring an end to the fighting, Irish MEP Mick Wallace declared in a radio interview on Friday.

“Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have been promoting this war, and are loving this war,” Wallace told South East Radio, referring to the two major partners in Ireland’s coalition government. Many lawmakers in both parties, he continued, have “lost the plot.”

As a neutral country, Ireland is not a member of the NATO alliance. However, Dublin has backed all eight of the EU’s anti-Russian sanctions packages, while Prime Minister Micheal Martin has traveled to Kiev to pledge his support to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s EU membership bid. Martin has also publicly declared that Ireland’s concept of neutrality “needs to evolve,” while others in his party have called for its abolition.

EU faces ‘historic decline’ in living standards – MEP
Read more
EU faces ‘historic decline’ in living standards – MEP

“This war is a disaster for the people of Ukraine and is going to drive up the cost of living for everyone across Europe. And we’re doing this on behalf of the US and NATO?” Wallace continued. “The Americans are making idiots of us.”

The cost of the EU’s sanctions have largely been borne by EU states themselves, with the continent in the midst of an energy crisis and the euro at an all-time low on currency markets. With the continent’s economies reeling, Wallace castigated European leaders for failing to stand up against Washington and Brussels, whom he said “want the war to continue.”

The MEP condemned the EU for being “a puppet of the Americans and being so God damned weak and leaderless.”

A well-known leftist in his native country, Wallace has emerged as one of the loudest critics of the EU’s response to the Ukraine conflict. Clips of Wallace and fellow Irish MEP Clare Daly excoriating the bloc’s leadership over sanctions on Moscow and arms shipments to Ukraine have gone viral on multiple occasions, prompting pro-Ukrainian pundits to accuse the pair of siding with Russia.

Both have condemned Russia’s military operation, and Wallace insisted on Friday that he’s “never said a good word about [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,” adding that the political faction in Russia that he sympathizes with are “the communists.”

Top stories

RT Features

Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: No negotiations
0:00
24:39
CrossTalk: NATO’s dilemma
0:00
25:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies